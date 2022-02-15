Elko woman accused of leaving meth, heroin in car with kids

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Friday night on a felony child endangerment charge for allegedly leaving meth and heroin in a car with two young children while she and a friend gambled at a casino.

Police said Sarina A. Shadduck, 31, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Idaho Street shortly after 8 p.m. for not having a light on its license plate. The car had been seen earlier at a casino where it was left running while Shadduck and a female driver went inside, leaving a 6-year-old and 8-year-old in the car.

A police K9 indicated drugs might be in the car, and a search turned up several “tooters” and small containers of substances that tested presumptively positive as meth and heroin.

Shadduck was arrested for felony child abuse or neglect and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her bail was listed at $110,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, Shadduck was also arrested in October 2018 on West Idaho Street for felony child abuse or neglect, third-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, child restraint violation, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change.

She was also arrested in April 2014 at 1600 College Ave. for DUI and child abuse or neglect.

According to Elko Justice Court records, Shadduck was sentenced in March 2015 to serve 180 days in Elko County Jail, suspended two years on condition of serving 30 days in Elko County Jail.

Shadduck was also cited in May 2014 for failure to maintain travel lane following a rollover crash at the central Elko off-ramp of Interstate 80. She told police she was looking at her phone when she went off the road.

