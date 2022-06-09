Elko woman accused of stabbing, killing ex-husband

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested on a charge of open murder after police were called to her southside residence and found her kneeling near her ex-husband, who later died from a stab wound.

Police were called to the mobile home on Bullion Road Wednesday evening.

According to a statement filed Thursday in Elko Justice Court, Brittany S. Figiel told an officer that Timothy Figiel had threatened to kill her and that she held out a knife and he ran into it. There was a puncture wound in his upper right chest.

During an interview with another officer she said they had been together for seven years and married for two years, divorcing in April 2021. Timothy was at her house watching their 2-year-old child while she was out with a friend during the day.

When she returned, she said Timothy wanted to take their child to his new girlfriend’s house to introduce them to each other, and that she didn’t want him to. An argument ensued in which she said he threatened to kill her, so she went to the kitchen to grab a butcher knife.

She said she warned him to step away but he got too close.

"Brittany said she believed she stabbed him in the stomach but saw blood coming from his chest," stated the officer.

He stumbled out onto the front porch where he collapsed, and she yelled for someone to call 911, the police statement said.

Timothy was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Brittany was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of open murder, battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Suspects charged with open murder are not allowed release on bail.

Jail records do not show any prior arrests involving Figiel.

The last homicide to occur in Elko was also on Bullion Road. Joshua W. Melton, 51, was arrested Aug. 3, 2021, after police were dispatched to a report of a shooting. The 37-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another homicide in January 2021 occurred in a different southside trailer park. Austin W. Himmelman, 31, was charged with second-degree murder, as well as battery with a deadly weapon, after a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting.

In March, a Spring Creek man was shot to death in Eureka County and the suspect, Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

