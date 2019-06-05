ELKO – An Elko woman has been booked on a warrant charging her with stabbing a man at an Elko residence last summer.
Police reported the stabbing victim told them he was smoking meth with Rosita P. Patino, 21, and another woman on Aug. 18. The other woman left the room and Patino began arguing with him about a chair that Patino had taken from the other woman’s room.
The man told police that Patino stabbed him as he stood up to leave.
Patino reportedly told police the stabbing occurred during what was supposed to be a drug deal, and that she stabbed the man when he came toward her to take her away with him.
The man told police he waited until Patino set the knife down, then he picked it up and fled, jumping over a fence and away to get a ride to the hospital.
A warrant was issued for Patino in April. She was arrested May 29 on charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm; resisting a public officer; false statement to obstruct a public officer; felony possession of a controlled substance; possession of a hypodermic device; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes; and selling a controlled substance.
Her bail was listed at $54,560.
