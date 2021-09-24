Elko woman arrested 3 times this month

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Thursday for a third time this month, on her second felony charge.

Shayla A. Delaney, 22 was arrested for burglary after a resident on Fifth Street said she allegedly entered the home and was putting food into a diaper bag strapped around her neck. She left but the resident was able to identify her from a photo, and she was later arrested at her home.

Bail on the burglary charge was listed at $20,000.

Delaney was also arrested Sept. 8 after police were called about a vehicle running through a fence near the Hot Hole off Bullion Road.

Police said they found the Ford Excursion by the Humboldt River, stuck in a riverbank, and Delaney was inside trying to drive it out. The license plate had been removed but police were able to confirm that the vehicle was one that had been reported stolen.

Delaney was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to possess, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle. Her bail on that charge was listed at $10,000.

She was also arrested Sept. 4 for allegedly trespassing at a southside residence.