ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday morning on multiple felony charges following a police chase.
Betty J. Freed, 47, of Elko was arrested at 2348 Wildwood Way for assault with a deadly weapon as well as five drug charges and nine driving offenses.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase.
Drug charges include trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Freed is also charged with driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property, driver failure to obey traffic control device, driving through private or public property to avoid traffic, speeding too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, two counts of duty to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, felony reckless driving with risk of death or substantial bodily harm, and following too closely.
Her charges also include destroying or concealing evidence.
Freed’s bail was listed at $418,265.
According to Elko Daily Free Press records, Freed was arrested in December 2016 for domestic battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
She was sentenced in August 2013 to serve 120 months in prison after being found guilty of trafficking a controlled substance.
Felony contempt of court warrants were issued for her arrest in June 2010 when she fled the Elko County Courthouse after being ordered to submit to a drug test.
Freed had been arrested in February 2010 on charges of attempting to smuggle meth into the Elko County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.