ELKO – An Elko woman was jailed on more than $64,000 bail after police walking through a casino spotted a domestic disturbance.
Alyssa T. Stevens, 23, of Elko was arrested around midnight Saturday at the Red Lion for battery on a protected person; making a false statement to obstruct a public officer; unlawful act of a prisoner related to human excrement or fluid; and domestic battery.
Lt. Mike Palhegyi of the Elko Police Department said officers were on a routine walk-through in the casino when they heard a disturbance and went to investigate. Stevens was combative with officers and kicked one of them while they were trying to search her, he said.
“She tried to spit on the officer when she was in the back of the police car on the way to jail,” Palhegyi said.
The domestic battery charge applied to her “significant other,” he said.
