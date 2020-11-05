Elko woman arrested for robbery at Walmart

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested on a robbery charge and booked on $75,000 bail following an incident Wednesday morning at Walmart.
Police said Amber L. Stecher, 33, was shopping at the store with a companion when she attempted to leave with a cart filled with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.
They were stopped and Stecher “got into a shoving match” with the store’s loss prevention worker, according to Elko Police Department Lt. Jason Pepper. He said Stecher then slapped the store’s manager.
Stecher was arrested for robbery, burglary of a business, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit criminal contempt.
Bail on the most serious charge of robbery was listed at $50,000.
Pepper said that charged stemmed from Stecher’s physical contact with the manager.
This week's felony arrests:
Melanie M. Hopoate
Melanie M. Hopoate, 20, of Sandy, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $15,315
Jesse D. Rinaldo
Jesse D. Rinaldo, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 319 Dove Creek for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Bradley J. Nye
Bradley J. Nye, 42, of Elko was arrested at Uptown Cheapskate for burglary of a business and petit larceny. Bail: $21,140
Armando Sanchez
Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Joe’s Roadside Market on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Anthony A. Luarca
Anthony A. Luarca, 26, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640
Amy M. Brown
Amy M. Brown, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Uptown Cheapskate on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime, destroying or concealing evidence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $40,000
Nina A. Ruiz
Nina A. Ruiz, 26, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Oryan J. Dennison
Oryan J. Dennison, 34, of Elko was arrested at 975 Lyon Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Phoenix A. Valadez
Phoenix A. Valadez, 19, of West Wendover was arrested at Ninth and Railroad streets for resisting a public officer, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner; possessing a dangerous weapon on school or child-care property; and two counts of intimidating public officers or others with threat of force. Bail: $75,920
Richard W. Bird Jr.
Richard W. Bird Jr., 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 133 River St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $22,450
Semaj Ross
Semaj Ross, 28, of Elko was arrested at CAL Ranch for felony possession of a controlled substance; false statement to obstruct a public officer; petit larceny; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $8,420
Serafin Perez
Serafin Perez, 41, of Magna, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000
William G. James Jr.
William G. James Jr., 60, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Elijah M. Wright-Canales
Elijah M. Wright-Canales, 20, of Sandy, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession to sell a controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $15,000
