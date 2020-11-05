Elko woman arrested for robbery at Walmart

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested on a robbery charge and booked on $75,000 bail following an incident Wednesday morning at Walmart.

Police said Amber L. Stecher, 33, was shopping at the store with a companion when she attempted to leave with a cart filled with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

They were stopped and Stecher “got into a shoving match” with the store’s loss prevention worker, according to Elko Police Department Lt. Jason Pepper. He said Stecher then slapped the store’s manager.

Stecher was arrested for robbery, burglary of a business, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit criminal contempt.

Bail on the most serious charge of robbery was listed at $50,000.

Pepper said that charged stemmed from Stecher’s physical contact with the manager.

This week's felony arrests:

