ELKO — A traffic stop on Carlin Court led to the arrest of an Elko woman in possession of suspected drugs on Feb. 1.
An Elko police officer made a traffic stop and found that the driver, Crystal M. Ayers, 31, had a warrant and probation hold.
“Upon arrest, she had drug paraphernalia upon her person,” said Elko Police Capt. Ty Trouten.
Additional paraphernalia, and substances suspected to be a small amount of methamphetamine and 15 grams of heroin were found in the vehicle, he reported. A rifle was also in the car.
In addition to being arrested for the warrant and probation hold, Ayers was also arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance; unlawful possession to sell a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance; unlawful possession for sale of a schedule I or II substances; and owning or possession of a gun by a prohibited person, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office media report.
Her bail was set at $126,015.
Ayers was previously arrested in April 2018 for felony possession of a controlled substance, and in March 2016 for domestic battery, battery, disturbing the peace and two NCJIS detainers, according to Elko Daily Free Press archives.
Was she asked, "Where did you get the drugs? who did you buy them from?" I would give her an option, "either you cooperate and tell us who you bought the drugs from and testify in court that they were your supplier, or go to jail for the maximum amount of time the courts can apply. Keep doing this type of sentencing and they will start giving up their dealers. Do the same with the dealers, but longer sentences. Or, just put them all in jail forever as they obviously continue to use and cost the taxpayers money and are destroying our communities. Quit enabling them.
