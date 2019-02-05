Try 1 month for 99¢
ELKO — A traffic stop on Carlin Court led to the arrest of an Elko woman in possession of suspected drugs on Feb. 1.

An Elko police officer made a traffic stop and found that the driver, Crystal M. Ayers, 31, had a warrant and probation hold.

“Upon arrest, she had drug paraphernalia upon her person,” said Elko Police Capt. Ty Trouten.

Additional paraphernalia, and substances suspected to be a small amount of methamphetamine and 15 grams of heroin were found in the vehicle, he reported. A rifle was also in the car.

In addition to being arrested for the warrant and probation hold, Ayers was also arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance; unlawful possession to sell a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance; unlawful possession for sale of a schedule I or II substances; and owning or possession of a gun by a prohibited person, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office media report.

Her bail was set at $126,015.

Ayers was previously arrested in April 2018 for felony possession of a controlled substance, and in March 2016 for domestic battery, battery, disturbing the peace and two NCJIS detainers, according to Elko Daily Free Press archives.

