Elko woman arrested in liquor bottle fight

ELKO – A woman armed with a glass liquor bottle was jailed Saturday evening on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Elko Police Department officers were called at about 6:30 p.m. on a report of “a possible domestic dispute involving two people fighting with bottles.”

They found a woman in the alley behind the 400 block of South Fifth Street and identified her as 40-year-old Angela D. Cederstrom of Elko. Police said she was armed with a glass liquor bottle.

“Cederstrom was immediately uncooperative with officers, who were investigating what had occurred during the domestic dispute,” stated police. “She threatened an officer with the bottle and spit at officers.”

She was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and on a parole/probation violation.

“Cederstrom used her right foot to stomp on the foot of an EPD sergeant who was attempting to adjust her handcuffs,” police said, resulting in an additional charge of battery on an officer.

The male who was involved in the initial dispute was questioned and released.

Cederstrom has been arrested on similar charges in the past.