Elko woman arrested in liquor bottle fight

ELKO – A woman armed with a glass liquor bottle was jailed Saturday evening on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Elko Police Department officers were called at about 6:30 p.m. on a report of “a possible domestic dispute involving two people fighting with bottles.”
They found a woman in the alley behind the 400 block of South Fifth Street and identified her as 40-year-old Angela D. Cederstrom of Elko. Police said she was armed with a glass liquor bottle.
“Cederstrom was immediately uncooperative with officers, who were investigating what had occurred during the domestic dispute,” stated police. “She threatened an officer with the bottle and spit at officers.”
She was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and on a parole/probation violation.
“Cederstrom used her right foot to stomp on the foot of an EPD sergeant who was attempting to adjust her handcuffs,” police said, resulting in an additional charge of battery on an officer.
The male who was involved in the initial dispute was questioned and released.
Cederstrom has been arrested on similar charges in the past.
Five years ago she was arrested on Christmas morning after police were called to a casino where she had allegedly punched a man in the eye and her ring cut his eyelid. Police found her barefoot between a building and a snowbank.
“She struggled with them, punched one officer in the chest, and then when in handcuffs was spitting on the officers both there and at the hospital,” then-police Lt. TyTrouten said.
Three months earlier, Cederstrom and another woman were accused of entering a Silver Street residence and beating a woman with a baseball bat.
Cederstrom was also placed on probation in August of 2015 after being convicted of battery on an officer a year earlier. In that incident, police were called to a casino on a report that she had taken a man’s keys. He followed her and she threw a beer bottle at him, striking him in the head.
She was found hiding in a trailer and when police tried to remove her she kicked and elbowed officers.
When she was jailed, deputies found her holding a glass meth pipe between her toes.
According to jail records, Cederstrom has been arrested 12 times in the past six years.
Her oldest arrest for battery on an officer was in February 2006, and her most recent prior arrest for battery on an officer was on June 30, 2020.
