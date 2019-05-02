ELKO – A woman accused of providing “bear spray” used in the March 2018 robbery at Dotty’s Casino and providing the getaway vehicle was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant.
Kerri A. Dooley, 40, of Elko is charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. James Squires of Elko has already pleaded guilty in the case. Tony Pressler of Spring Creek was set to be tried for his alleged role in March, but the case was continued.
A fourth suspect, Kenneth Patrick Cook, was also charged April 23 but his whereabouts are unknown, according to Elko police.
Dooley is also accused of providing money to Pressler to gamble at the casino on the morning of March 2, 2018 while he allegedly watched for the casino’s bill containers to be exchanged on the casino floor.
Squires and Cook then entered the casino wearing masks, two employees were sprayed, and the bill containers were stolen, according to the complaint. More than $3,500 in cash was taken.
A car belonging to Dooley and used in the robbery was set ablaze on a residential street a few blocks from the casino shortly after the robbery.
Dooley was booked into Elko County Jail on $60,000 bail.
