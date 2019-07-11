{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of stabbing her estranged boyfriend early Wednesday morning.

Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi said police were called to a residence on Matys Lane at about 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in the thigh. The wound was not life-threatening.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Officers collected evidence and Elba Gonzalez, 29, was arrested Thursday at a residence in Kittridge Canyon.

Palhegyi said Gonzalez faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a deadly weapon.

According to Elko Daily files, Gonzalez was also arrested in March 2018 on three felony counts of selling a controlled substance. She was arrested again in December for jumping bail on the charges.

