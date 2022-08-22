Elko woman arrested on escape, other charges

ELKO – An Elko woman was booked at the county jail late Sunday night on multiple charges including escape by a prisoner.

Deputies were called to a Spring Creek residence around 10 p.m. on a report that six juveniles had entered a home and were walking around inside with flashlights. They were ordered out using a loudspeaker, and detained.

The homeowner was contacted and arrangements were made for one of the mothers to pick up two of the juveniles, according to a deputy’s statement.

Staci L. Stroup, 42, arrived but deputies said she refused to comply with their instructions to step away from the juveniles and speak with law enforcement. When she was told she needed to comply or be arrested, Stroup responded “Take me to jail then,” according to the report.

She was placed under arrest for obstructing an officer and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, because one of the juveniles said they had been drinking with her earlier in the evening. A deputy applied a pair of rope cuffs to the front of her body and she was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

The report said Stroup removed the wrist restraints, got out and walked to an adjacent patrol vehicle to retrieve personal belongings that had been taken during her arrest. She then resisted being placed in handcuffs and transported to the hospital for evaluation, according to the report.

Stroup was asked multiple times for her name and date of birth but refused to comply at the hospital or the jail, the deputy reported.

She was booked on a gross misdemeanor charge of escape by a non-felony prisoner, and misdemeanor charges of false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her bail was listed at $7,060.