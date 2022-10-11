 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko woman arrested on home invasion charge

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on a warrant for felony home invasion after a former girlfriend reported she tried to break into her residence on Sept. 18.

Elko police were dispatched to the home in the tree streets on a report of a burglary in progress. A woman had called saying she was hiding in the bathroom as Savannah A. Hamre, 29, was attempting to force her way into the home.

When police arrived Hamre was not there and there was no sign of forcible entry, according to an officer’s statement. But the occupant said she had text messages from her stating “she was going to show up at her residence and cause bodily harm.”

Police said they found a mark on the door where it may have been kicked, and a swamp cooler that had been pushed into the residence.

Hamre was charged in a Sept. 27 criminal complaint with invasion of the home, a category B felony, for “pushing in the victim’s swamp cooler to gain entry against the protest of the victim.”

Police instructed the alleged victim on the process of obtaining a temporary protection order.

According to jail records, Hamre was arrested in 2015 for violation of a stalking or harassment temporary protective order, in 2016 for violation of a domestic violence temporary protective order, and four times in 2018 for parole violations.

Her bail on the current charges was listed at $20,000.

Savannah Hamre

Hamre
