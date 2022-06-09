Elko woman arrested on murder charge

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday evening at a trailer park on a charge of open murder.
Brittany S. Figiel, 23, was taken into custody at a mobile home on Bullion Road around 7:45 p.m., according to Elko County Jail records. She was also booked on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.
The Elko Police Department plans to release further details Thursday morning, according to Police Chief Ty Trouten.
Jail records do not show any prior arrests involving Figiel.
The last homicide to occur in Elko was also on Bullion Road. Joshua W. Melton, 51, was arrested Aug. 3, 2021, after police were dispatched to a report of a shooting. The 37-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another homicide in January 2021 occurred in a different southside trailer park. Austin W. Himmelman, 31, was charged with second-degree murder, as well as battery with a deadly weapon, after a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting.
In March, a Spring Creek man was shot to death in Eureka County and the suspect, Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Andrew C. Cox
Andrew C. Cox, 21, of Idaho Falls was arrested May 31, 2022, in the 400 block of Railroad Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Brandon L. Jude
Brandon L. Jude, 21, of Elko was arrested June 1, 2022, at Elko County Jail for defrauding an innkeeper of more than $1,200.
Christopher O. Spence
Christopher O. Spence, 33, of Portland, Oregon was arrested May 27, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state.
Clarissa R. Pulis
Clarissa R. Pulis, 23, of Elko was arrested June 1, 2022, at Elko County Jail for defrauding an innkeeper of more than $1,200.
Daniel C. Cox
Daniel C. Cox, 48, of Elko was arrested May 27, 2022, at the Elko Police Department for domestic violence battery with substantial bodily harm. Bail: $20,000
Adan S. Galvan-Martinez
Adan S. Galvan-Martinez, 21, of Ucon, Idaho was arrested June 2, 2022, on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and an ICE hold.
James N. Little
James N. Little, 33, of Reno was arrested May 29, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Trescartes Avenue on a bench warrant, violation of probation, driving under the influence, failure to drive on right half of road, and failure to maintain lane.
Jan. L. DeLauer
Jan. L. DeLauer, 73, of Elko was arrested May 30, 2022, at 337 W. Commercial St. for violating a stalking/harassment extended protective order. Bail: $10,000
Joel R. Smith
Joel R. Smith, 24, of Riverton, Wyoming was arrested May 31, 2022, in the 400 block of Railroad Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Jorge W. Lara
Jorge W. Lara, 37, of Elko was arrested June 2, 2022, at 438 S. Fifth St. for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000
KC V. Yowell
KC V. Yowell, 25, of Elko was arrested May 31, 2022, at Summit Estates for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $5,355
Richard C. Wolters III
Richard C. Wolters III, 28, of Battle Mountain was arrested May 30, 2022, at the Clark County Detention Center on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight, and for violation of probation.
Riley S. Bawcom
Riley S. Bawcom, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested June 2, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and South Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Shantez T. Tipton
Shantez T. Tipton, 23, of Elko was arrested May 30, 2022, on West Wendover Boulevard for fugitive felon from another state and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Steven A. Gomez
Steven A. Gomez, 39, of Elko was arrested May 31, 2022, on Interstate 80 for violation of probation, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver’s license, and displaying bogus registration, plate or title.
