Elko woman arrested on murder charge

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday evening at a trailer park on a charge of open murder.

Brittany S. Figiel, 23, was taken into custody at a mobile home on Bullion Road around 7:45 p.m., according to Elko County Jail records. She was also booked on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

The Elko Police Department plans to release further details Thursday morning, according to Police Chief Ty Trouten.

Jail records do not show any prior arrests involving Figiel.

The last homicide to occur in Elko was also on Bullion Road. Joshua W. Melton, 51, was arrested Aug. 3, 2021, after police were dispatched to a report of a shooting. The 37-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another homicide in January 2021 occurred in a different southside trailer park. Austin W. Himmelman, 31, was charged with second-degree murder, as well as battery with a deadly weapon, after a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting.

In March, a Spring Creek man was shot to death in Eureka County and the suspect, Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Brittany Figiel

Figiel
