Elko woman booked on embezzlement charge

ELKO – A manager at an Elko clothing store was caught embezzling money last summer but wasn’t immediately arrested because she said her husband was laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic and she was pregnant and short of money, according to an Elko Police Department report.
Kaila M. Crnich, 34, of Elko turned herself in at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after a warrant for embezzlement was filed against her in April.
Police said they were called to the store on Aug. 27 by its loss prevention manager after Crnich was seen on surveillance video taking money from a safe that was directly under a security camera in the office. More than $3,000 was taken on each of two occasions in July and another $4,000 in August, according to the store.
When they asked her what happened she said she took the money because of hard financial times after her husband was laid off by a construction company shortly after the virus lockdown. She said she didn’t make much money as a store manager, had three children age 16 and under, and was expecting to give birth to another in two weeks.
Police obtained a signed statement admitting to the thefts, and asked the store’s loss prevention manager if he wanted her arrested immediately or would wait for formal charges to be filed, due to the circumstances. He said not arresting her at the time would be OK.
Crnich was terminated and a felony charge of embezzling $5,000 or more was filed by the Elko District Attorney’s Office.
Her booking sheet did not list any bail amount.
