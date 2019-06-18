ELKO – An Elko woman was booked Monday on a felony charge of attempted insurance fraud regarding damage that she reported to her vehicle more than two years ago.
The Nevada Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint earlier this month against Cacye L. Freyensee, 36. It states that she is accused of seeking payment from Progressive Insurance on or about March 3, 2017, by falsely claiming that the front of her vehicle had been damaged in a March 2 crash at Mountain City Highway and Spruce Road.
The complaint states that damage to the vehicle was pre-existing. It also states that Freyensee falsely claimed her vehicle struck a concrete barrier at the intersection when there was no concrete barrier in the area.
The category D felony charge has a maximum penalty of one to four years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Bail for Freyensee was listed at $5,000.
