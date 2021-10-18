Elko woman jailed in summer police chase, crash

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Saturday on a warrant related to a high-speed police chase in August during which she allegedly crashed into two vehicles, a fence, and an electric meter.

Police said Kayla M. Harrelson, 20, and a passenger were seen getting into a vehicle in a southside neighborhood and driving without headlights in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. They attempted to pull the vehicle over, reaching speeds above 73 mph.

By the time police caught up to the crash scene at 665 Bullion Road, both occupants were gone. If the car hadn’t struck a power meter, police said it appeared it would have collided with a residence.

Police recovered a woman’s flip-flop that was still on the gas pedal.

According to court records, Harrelson was arrested in November 2019 on a charge of cocaine trafficking while riding a bicycle on the Fifth Street Bridge.

In February 2020 she pleaded guilty to making a false statement to or obstructing a public officer and was ordered to serve 250 hours in jail.

She was arrested again in August 2020 for felony drug possession, and again in February 2021 for skipping bail. She was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Kriston Hill and place on probation for two years.

Her current charges include driver disobeying a peace officer endangering others; two counts of duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property; reckless driving disregarding safety; basic speeding endangering life, limb or property; driver failure to obey traffic control device; resisting a public officer; and violation of probation.

