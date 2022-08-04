Elko woman jailed on New Year's Day car theft

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested for car theft eight months after the vehicle was loaned to her for a trip to a local store.

Brandi Dennis, 32, was booked in Elko County Jail on Wednesday for grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, the victim called police on Jan. 2 to report a stolen vehicle. She said she loaned it to Dennis to go to Walmart while they were at a local sports bar.

The victim said Dennis did not return the vehicle that day, had not spoken to her since and she did not know Dennis’ last name. A laptop valued at $600 was also in the car, the victim reported.

Law enforcement learned of Dennis’ identity through a friend who “denied any involvement with the theft of a motor vehicle.”

Dennis was jailed on $20,000 bail.