Elko woman jailed on suspicion of elderly exploitation

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for allegedly exploiting an elderly man last year.

Judith C. Thomas, 78, was booked in Elko County Jail on one count of exploiting an older or vulnerable person for $5,000 or greater.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Adult Protective Services branch of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Aging and Disability Service Division.

In December, a social worker with the APS notified the Elko Police Department after looking into an allegation of exploitation involving a grant, bargain and sale deed signed by Thomas and a male relative, making them joint tenants with right of survivorship for residential property owned by the man.

According to court documents, the social worker reported she interviewed the man, who said he remembered signing the documents but was unable to read them due to poor vision.

He also told the social worker Thomas said it was paperwork to sell his property and distribute the proceeds among his children and Thomas.

The police investigation revealed the deed had been filed in July 2020.