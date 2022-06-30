Elko woman killed in I-80 crash on June 18

ELKO – An Elko woman was killed in a vehicle crash on June 18 on Interstate 80 two miles east of Elko, according to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division.

The agency reported in a statement released Thursday that a preliminary investigation determined that a combination tractor trailer commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 305 in the right travel lane.

A tan Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane, approaching the commercial motor vehicle. The commercial motor vehicle moved into the left travel lane to pass a slower moving vehicle. The driver of the Toyota steered to the left to avoid a collision with the commercial motor vehicle.

The Toyota ran off the roadway into the center median. The driver then overcorrected to the right, crossed over both travel lanes in front of the commercial motor vehicle where it then ran off the roadway to the right and overturned.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Toyota, Jessica Duncan, 40, of Elko, was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).

Information regarding the driver is not available at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

