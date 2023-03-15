ELKO – The trial of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband following an argument in her Bullion Road residence nine months ago began Wednesday in Elko District Court.

Brittany Sue Aleen Figiel, 24, is charged with open murder, including first-degree with the use of a deadly weapon, in the stabbing death of Timothy Figiel, 25, on June 8, 2022.

Brittany, who has been incarcerated since that day in Elko County Jail, was seated next to her defense counsel, Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell, before Elko District Judge Mason Simons.

Elko County Deputy District Attorney Jeff Slade told jurors to pay attention to evidence that will be presented by 26 witnesses, and 100 exhibits.

He said the evidence would show that Brittany had left her 21-month-old baby with Timothy and visited two friends at their separate residences prior to the incident, drinking multiple shots of alcohol both times. To one friend, she lamented losing her job two weeks earlier and “recently losing her best friend.”

A text message between her and Timothy a year before the murder showed Brittany blaming him for keeping her from “the only person I’ve ever loved.” The person “I can’t have because of you” was later revealed to be her father-in-law.

When Brittany returned home on June 8, she and Timothy had an argument about Timothy wanting to introduce the baby to his new girlfriend. Brittany refused and wanted Timothy to wait until the relationship lasted “for a sufficient length of time” and she wanted to meet the new girlfriend first, Slade said.

Brittany told police that Timothy threatened to kill her and she ran into the kitchen to get a butcher knife to defend herself. She said she initially thought she stabbed him in the stomach, but saw blood coming from his chest.

The autopsy shows that Timothy died from a knife plunged into his chest seven-and-one-quarter inches, puncturing his left lung and going completely through his heart, Slade said. The autopsy also revealed Timothy did not have any defensive wounds on his hands or feet.

A meat cleaver recovered from the scene was entered into evidence as the weapon used in the homicide.

Brittany went to her husband’s relative’s house next door but did not explain what happened, only saying, “Call 911. Timmy.” A male relative went to the house, saw blood and Timothy on the porch, and retrieved the child from the scene as a female relative called law enforcement. He later reported Brittany was “hysterical.”

Investigators noticed Brittany’s phone lying in the middle of the living room floor, which went unanswered when dispatch tried to reach her for more information on the emergency call.

At the same time, Brittany answered a call on Timothy’s phone, and pleaded with the caller to contact 911.

Slade said a neighbor would testify that several minutes before the incident she had witnessed a female “yelling, screaming and crying” and a man “speaking in a calm voice, telling her to calm down.” The witness said she then heard the yelling continue inside the house and saw the male relative walk over and talk to Brittany at the gate.

Timothy and Brittany started dating in Louisiana in 2015 and moved to Elko a couple years later, moving in with his father. They moved out into another trailer in the same mobile home park and were married in 2019.

However, Slade said the relationship had always struggled and the couple divorced a little more than two years later. He said among the problems the couple faced was a sexual relationship between Brittany and her father-in-law before and during their marriage. A paternity test confirmed her father-in-law was the father of the baby.

“They had a contentious relationship before they got married and they continued down the same path once they were married,” Slade said.

Around this time, Brittany had moved out of the residence she shared with Timothy and moved in with her father-in-law following the divorce, Slade continued. Her father-in-law claimed to police he watched his son abuse Brittany and that he had issues with drugs and alcohol.

Slade said testimony from Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner Dr. Laura Knight from the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office would reveal that Timothy’s autopsy results did not show evidence drugs or alcohol in his body.

The prosecutor also asked jurors to think about the height and weight difference between Brittany – who stands at 5-feet, 1-inch and weighs 90 pounds – and Timothy who was 6-feet, 2 inches and weighed 257 pounds.

Jurors were also asked to consider Brittany’s changes in demeanor during the police investigation that was captured on body cams by law enforcement, which switched from shouting Timothy was going to kill her then becoming calmer to answer other questions. As she was placed in handcuffs, her voice became louder and more emotional as she told police she held the knife out and he ran into it.

Slade told the jury they would watch video of the police interviews where Brittany would allege her ex-husband abused her and attacked her. When asked to describe what initiated the alleged violence, Brittany claimed he drank Jack Daniels and they would fight when he was drunk, consuming alcohol “every day except when he’s working.”

In response to a question about past instances of domestic violence, Brittany responded that “there was only once or twice. That was it.” She said she never reported any domestic violence situations to police and that the only other witness was her father-in-law.

After the conclusion of the presentation of evidence, Slade said the jury would be asked to take it all under consideration, measure it against the law and the State would ask the jury “to hold the defendant accountable for taking Timothy’s life.”

Defense statement

Pennell told jurors the case was due to past domestic violence incidents that had been ongoing for years between the couple.

“’What else was I supposed to do?’ That’s what you’ll hear in the interrogation Brittney say to law enforcement after she has told them again and again and again what exactly happened in that final altercation,” Pennell said. “The evidence will show Timothy was violent against her for years. What else was she supposed to do?”

Brittany alleged that she had been choked and pushed down the stairs while pregnant, Pennell explained. During their final argument, Brittany claimed Timothy told her “I’ll just kill you and I can do whatever I want with [the daughter].”

She said she had watched her ex-husband become violent and enraged during past arguments and “knew what it meant and what would happen next.”

Despite the height and weight difference, Pennell said “she finally had the courage not to be a victim and stood her ground.”

Pennell said evidence presented during the trial would describe an altercation in which Brittany alleged Timothy picked her up and threw her against a wall in front of her father-in-law who was sitting in the living room, resulting in her hitting her head. Timothy then threatened to kill her if she touched him again.

A domestic violence expert would testify about the cycle of violence slowly developing during the relationship with Timothy in control, Pennell added. Brittany was not allowed to go to the grocery store by herself and any money she earned was his money.

Pennell said by outward appearances, Timothy “was the last person you’d expect” to behave that way. But “Timothy over the past year, six months before he died, his behavior noticeably changed. He had other people talk about how he had anger issues ...”

“You’ll hear him admit that,” Pennell continued, adding that a text message between the two supported the violent altercation where Brittany hit her head against the wall.

“Thanks for that. I have a huge knot on my head,” she wrote. “Sorry about that, I was out of line,” he replied.

Referring to her relationship with her father-in-law, Pennell noted that Brittany was far away from home, isolated and “slowly, over time, her life lost control.”

The domestic violence expert would also confirm that victims are also known to seek comfort from another person “to escape a violent situation,” he said.

Pennell told jurors Brittany had made efforts to get Timothy help, telling people to call 911 and she “was trying to render aid” to him as he was bleeding. The male relative said he watched Brittany try to put pressure on the wound.

He also asked jurors to pay careful attention to testimony from a law enforcement officer who would describe that in a situation like that there would be stress and “there would not be a perfect recollection” of the event.

“Keep in mind to give us a fair chance,” Pennell concluded.

The trial is scheduled to continue into next week.