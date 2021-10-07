Elko woman on trial for murder

Throughout the years, April became more and more dependent on Judith, and did not want her mother to leave her, even in the same house, Angeley said. Sometimes Judith took short breaks in her office, but April would bang on the door and shout while she was inside.

“All Judy could to do was hide under her desk and block her ears and try to escape for a minute,” Angeley said, adding that Zavala never had a day off or took time for herself.

She served as April’s caregiver for “about 10 years, working every single day caring for April, about 3,650 days in a row. No days off,” Angeley said.

As April’s health declined, “it took more and more and more of Judy,” Angeley said. “Judy didn’t have help.”

“The evidence will show that Judy did not have opportunity to go out at all,” Angeley said. “The evidence will show you that Judy cared for her daughter day in and day out without a break.”

Angeley recalled Zavala’s husband’s preliminary hearing testimony where he said he “didn’t spend that much time with [April]. She was difficult to be around and she had a lot of needs.”