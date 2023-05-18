ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for driving under the influence.

Lanna D. Walthers, 61, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with two or more prior convictions and was sentenced Monday to 16-40 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin. She was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Walthers had pleaded guilty to the offense in January 2022 and was ordered by Kacin to serve six months of residential confinement. She ended up serving time in jail but was arrested again on March 20, 2023, on a drug court hold and March 28 for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.

According to court records, the offense occurred in January 2020. She was arrested in January 2021 on a warrant that included hit-and-run charges.

Following a previous arrest in 2018 she was sentenced to 30 days of house arrest. Police said in October 2018 she was speeding more than 21 mph over the limit and driving without a license.

At that time, police searched prior warrants and booked her on 14 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and nine counts of failure to license dogs and inoculate cats and dogs.

Her home on Bullion Road appeared to have been “trashed” by the animals and no water bowls had been left out for them, the arrest report said.