Elko woman sentenced in sandwich shop embezzlement

ELKO -- An Elko woman arrested for embezzling from a sandwich shop she managed has been ordered to pay more than $23,000 in restitution.

Adrianna M. Montoya, 24, was also given a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison by District Judge Mason Simons, after she pleaded guilty to embezzlement. She was placed on probation for 48 months and agreed to enter the Adult Drug Court program.

Police were called on Nov. 22, 2019, by an owner of the shop on Mountain City Highway who said he had planned to send Montoya and another employee to training for six months in order to open two additional businesses. Instead, Montoya stopped coming to work and the new manager reported bank deposits were missing.

According to court records, the owner discovered that only two deposits had been made in October when there should have been 62. Some other deposits dating back to June were also determined to be missing.

The owner said Montoya initially denied taking the money but also said she wanted to pay it back.

A total of $28,378.67 was missing, according to a police report. The sandwich shop has since closed.

A criminal complaint was filed in June 2020 but Montoya did not appear as scheduled in court. Bench warrants were issued twice in 2021 for her arrest.

Montoya was arrested Jan. 24 by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and booked on $27,280 bail.

According to Elko Justice Court records, she pleaded guilty in November 2020 and August 2021 to unrelated petty larceny charges.

Montoya was also arrested in November 2016 and May 2017 on charges of possession of marijuana, according to jail records.

