Elko woman sentenced to jail time in pawn shop embezzlement

ELKO – A woman accused of embezzling more than $40,000 from a pawn shop where she worked has been sentenced to 90 days in the county jail.

Amy C. Mariluch, 43, was arrested in March 2019 on charges of falsifying the balance sheets and pocketing money from the business beginning in 2014. The pawn shop’s manager called police in April 2017 after discovering several suspicious transactions.

According to court documents, other employees spent 68 hours going over receipts and found many in which the amounts were written over. The total came to $42,198.27.

Mariluch was charged with one count of embezzlement of more than $3,500, and an alternative count of embezzlement exceeding $650.

She pleaded no contest on Dec. 20 to conspiracy to commit embezzlement, a gross misdemeanor, and was given a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail by District Judge Kriston Hill. She was ordered to serve 90 days over the term of her one-year probation and given credit for 25 days served.

Further conditions of the sentence include obtaining a mental health evaluation that includes gambling addiction; abstaining from the use of alcoholic beverages and nonprescription marijuana; gambling; and being present in a gambling establishment, cocktail lounge, bar or marijuana dispensary.

She will also be required to provide the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation with access to any digital storage media without a warrant.

Restitution was paid in full prior to sentencing, according to court officials.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0