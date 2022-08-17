Elko woman sentenced to prison for 2 crimes

ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to up to 30 months in prison in separate burglary and stolen vehicle cases.

Shayla A. Delaney, 22, was arrested three times last September, including once for residential burglary and once for conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle. She pleaded guilty to burglary of a structure other than a dwelling or business and no contest possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

In the stolen vehicle case, police were called about an SUV running through a fence near the Hot Hole off Bullion Road. They found the Ford Excursion by the Humboldt River, stuck in a riverbank, and Delaney was inside trying to drive it out.

The license plate had been removed but police were able to confirm that the vehicle was one that had been reported stolen.

In the burglary case, Delaney was accused of entering a Fifth Street home and putting food into a diaper bag strapped around her neck. She left but the resident was able to identify her from a photo, and she was later arrested at her home.

Delaney was sentenced Aug. 10 by District Judge Kriston Hill to up to 30 months in prison in each case, to be served concurrently. She was also ordered to pay $1,395 restitution in the burglary case and $100 in the stolen car case.