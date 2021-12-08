Elko woman sentenced to prison over thefts from friend, neighbors

ELKO – An Elko woman who tried to sell a coffee shop she did not own to her neighbors, and bilked a friend out of more than $100,000 on the pretense of helping him obtain custody of his child, was sentenced this week to up to 15 years in prison.

Ermelinda Carrillo, 32, was also ordered by District Judge Mason Simons to repay the victims a total of more than $163,000.

In the first case, Carrillo was arrested in July 2018 after collecting about $52,700 from neighbors in exchange for her half ownership in a local coffee shop. After six months, the neighbors approached the other half-owner, only to be told that Carrillo had no stake in the business.

In the second case, the victim told police Carrillo offered to help him find an attorney to get custody of his child, and took $108,962 from him in 2017 and 2018.

According to court documents, Carrillo told the victim she hired lawyers, investigators and a social worker on his behalf and needed money to pay them and cover expenses. The victim told police he took out loans and borrowed from his family to pay Carrillo over the span of seven months.

Carrillo eventually told the victim the attorneys were not successful in obtaining custody of his child, and that he was only granted partial custody.

She pleaded no contest to both charges and was sentenced Tuesday to pay $55,700 in restitution over the coffee shop and $108,323.84 in the custody case.

Carrillo was sentenced to 2-5 years in the first case and 4-10 years in the second, to be served consecutively, for a total of 6-15 years.

