Elko woman sentenced to prison

ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison.

Bobbye L. Carlson, 27, of Elko was first arrested in March 2021 for burglary of a motor vehicle. She was arrested again in April for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, drug paraphernalia and trespassing. In May, she was arrested on another charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Carlson was sentenced in December for attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Al Kacin.

She was arrested again in January on six counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check and given a suspended sentence by District Judge Mason Simons. She was also ordered to pay $1,950 restitution to a local credit union.

Then, Carlson was arrested in July of this year for felony possession of a controlled substance; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and violation of probation.

She was sentenced Aug. 31 by Simons to one year in jail on the drug charge, and 19-48 months in prison on the fraud charges.

Carlson also had multiple felony charges from White Pine County prior to moving to Elko.