Elko's courts prepare for a busy year

ELKO – After a year of transformation, where will 2021 take Elko’s courts?
Domestic violence trials, a new district court bench and a heavily contested race for a district judge amid a pandemic kept Elko County courts busy throughout 2020.
As for 2021, District Judge Al Kacin said he and judges-elect Kriston Hill and Mason Simons plan “to hit the ground running.”
Hill and Simons were elected to Departments 1 and 3, respectively, in November.
COVID-19 also forced changes within the courts, with delays and changes in how cases are processed. Social distancing was the catalyst to implement virtual proceedings.
A new district court bench created by the Legislature in 2019 also forced Elko County to acquire property for a likely expansion of the county’s campus. That’s another outcome of COVID-19 social distancing regulations, observed Kacin.
“I think the pandemic may be a tipping point for judicial facilities in Elko County,” Kacin said. “My sense is that the pandemic has convinced many people that 2021 is the year to make a genuine effort to acquire a site and plan for a judicial center for our county.”
This year, the courts began “an increased reliance on videoconferencing,” Simons added.
With a mandated limitation on group sizes, the meeting platform Zoom allows defendants, witnesses and attorneys to participate in a hearing from their home or office, reducing physical appearances in the court.
Overall, Kacin said he believes 2020 may have changed some people’s minds for a dedicated court facility.
“I felt that interest in a judicial center was not all that great before the pandemic,” he said. “It appears the pandemic has changed this view for many.”
Election yearAs 2020 began, so did another election season.
January saw three candidates vie for district judge, creating two races. Public Defender Kriston Hill challenged incumbent Nancy Porter for Department 1 bench. At the same time, Justice of the Peace Mason Simons and attorney John W. Muije ran against each other to become the district judge for the brand new Department 3.
Hill, an Elko County native who served as a public defender for eight years, supervising the office for the last five years, defeated Porter in the election with 57% of the vote.
County Commissioners appointed Public Defender Matthew Pennell to replace Hill on Dec. 3.
Simons was in the midst of his second term as Elko Township Municipal Judge and Elko County Justice of the Peace when he won over Muije with 72% of the vote.
A replacement for Simons in Department A is scheduled to be appointed by the commissioners on Jan. 4, while Judge Elias Goicoechea continues to preside over Department B.
Among the applicants for justice of the peace are Family Court Master Andrew Mierins, attorney David Loreman, Elko County Sherriff’s Sgt. Adrienne Parry and Elko Justice Court Administrator Randall Soderquist.
Following the election, Porter stepped down from the bench, assigning her remaining cases to District Judge William A. Maddox of Carson City.
Kacin ran unopposed in the election and retained his seat for another term. He said he has met with the new jurists to discuss the upcoming year.
“I am eager to work with my colleagues-to-be on the general jurisdiction bench,” he said. “I am confident we will seek and utilize necessary resources wisely, cooperate, work hard, and use our respective talents to deliver justice as expeditiously as possible.”
Kacin, Hill and Simons will be sworn in to begin their six-year terms on Jan. 4.
Domestic Battery TrialsA change to justice courts began months before pandemic closures began when the Nevada Supreme Court’s ruling mandated jury trials for domestic battery cases, placing “dramatic new demands on the justice courts,” Simons said.
It stemmed from Andersen v. the 8th Judicial Court, which ordered all municipal and justice courts to conduct jury trials for defendants charged with domestic violence. The ruling sent Elko County’s four justice courts scrambling to reorganize calendars and tap into the jury pool to resolve more than 170 filed cases in the Elko County District Attorney’s office.
It also highlighted the courts’ small size that would become a liability with social distancing regulations.
“The justice courts were not designed with the possibility of jury trials in mind,” Simons explained. “It resulted in significant physical facility challenges, such as inadequate space, lack of jury boxes, lack of jury deliberation rooms, etc.”
Justice courts in Elko and Wells tried only two jury cases each before the pandemic began, Simons noted, adding that cases have backed up since March.
Simons said the justice courts would resume domestic battery trials again in the coming weeks.
COVID-19Both Elko Justice and District courts reported changes in schedules and hearings due to restrictions on in-person gatherings implemented early in the pandemic.
Kacin explained it “adversely impacted” the court calendars for Departments 1 and 2.
“The court has not been able to conclude cases with trials and final hearings as quickly as it normally does due to the pandemic,” he said.
At the end of 2020, eight jury trials in his department were rescheduled for next year.
“In five of those cases, the defendants remain in custody, while the community, including any alleged victims, await a resolution,” Kacin said.
To meet the social distancing requirements, Porter and Kacin filed an order to conduct criminal jury trials specifying safety precautions. It was approved by Nevada Supreme Court Justice Kristina Pickering and Elko County Public Health Officer Bryce Putnam.
Subsequently, three of Kacin’s jury trials have been conducted at the Elko Convention Center “because Department 2 simply lacks the space to hold such proceedings in compliance. Frankly, Department 1 lacks such space as well.”
Three locations were used for the home invasion murder trial of Alan Joseph Edward Honeyestewa in October, starting with jury selection at the Convention Center. Presided over by Porter, the trial was conducted inside her courtroom, spacing jurors more than six feet apart within the gallery. Finally, the 12 jurors deliberated in the county commissioners’ meeting room.
So far, civil jury trials have not been given the green light to proceed, Kacin noted.
With virus screenings and mandatory face coverings for visitors and employees in place, some individuals were denied entry into the building, causing court hearings to be rescheduled, said Simons.
One of the pandemic’s outcomes on court procedures was the reduction of jail commitments, Simons explained.
“The outbreak caused the court to use community service and house arrest as an alternative to sending defendants to jail under some circumstances,” he said.
Now, 10 months into the pandemic, Simons said everyone has grown accustomed to remote appearances, and it may be a permanent fixture of the Justice Court.
“Even when COVID-19 is a thing of the past [the technology is] likely to continue into the future. It allows for greater flexibility and productivity without significant negative impacts to court operations,” Simons said.
Kacin agreed with Simons, crediting technology as “a new tool to process cases faster.” He pointed to the district court’s 97% efficiency rate recorded in the Nevada Judiciary’s 2020 annual report.
“The court’s disposition rate relative to new case filings was 97% for fiscal year 2019-2020. I think the court achieved this clearance rate during a pandemic in part because the district judges improved their capacity to use audio-visual technology to conduct the proceedings.”
Although he is departing Elko Justice Court at the first of the year, Simons assured the public that the court “is dedicated to tackling the challenges of COVID-19 and any other challenges that may lie ahead with determination, dedication and innovation.
“We are committed to ensuring that cases move quickly and efficiently through the system and that all members of our community continue to have access to justice and are treated with fairness, dignity and respect.”
"Even when COVID-19 is a thing of the past [the technology is] likely to continue into the future. It allows for greater flexibility and productivity without significant negative impacts to court operations."