Elko's courts prepare for a busy year

Three locations were used for the home invasion murder trial of Alan Joseph Edward Honeyestewa in October, starting with jury selection at the Convention Center. Presided over by Porter, the trial was conducted inside her courtroom, spacing jurors more than six feet apart within the gallery. Finally, the 12 jurors deliberated in the county commissioners’ meeting room.

So far, civil jury trials have not been given the green light to proceed, Kacin noted.

With virus screenings and mandatory face coverings for visitors and employees in place, some individuals were denied entry into the building, causing court hearings to be rescheduled, said Simons.

One of the pandemic’s outcomes on court procedures was the reduction of jail commitments, Simons explained.

“The outbreak caused the court to use community service and house arrest as an alternative to sending defendants to jail under some circumstances,” he said.

Now, 10 months into the pandemic, Simons said everyone has grown accustomed to remote appearances, and it may be a permanent fixture of the Justice Court.