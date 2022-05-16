Elko's economy at heart of Denny's closure lawsuit

ELKO – A prime restaurant location that has been vacant for more than a year and a half was the subject of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit settled this spring.
Denny’s franchise owners MDC Restaurants Inc. and Inka LLC closed the location at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway during the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted lockdowns and dining restrictions.
Elko Junction shopping center owner Meridian Pacific’s MP Elko LLC filed a civil lawsuit for breach of lease in August 2021, claiming more than $2.65 million in damages. The suit specified $165,000 in unpaid rent, future rental payments of $1.9 million on the 11 years remaining on the lease, plus 15% interest.
The shopping center stated in court records that it “made considerable good faith efforts” to work with the tenant, but instead of coming back into compliance Denny’s applied for and received “millions of dollars in paycheck protection program payouts and then used this money to pay their principals, Vince Eupierre and Joseph Soraci.”
The Denny’s franchise had a 20-year lease running from April 2012 to April 2032 for the 4,700 square foot restaurant. The base monthly rent began at $10,000 and escalated up to $13,310, according to court documents.
Elko Junction claimed the COVID-19 pandemic was no excuse for the tenant to delay payment of rent. They said Elko’s economy was “very strong in 2020 as its principal source of business, gold mining, has been thriving due to high worldwide gold prices.” Other tenants at the shopping center were current on their rent and the center was “nearly 100% occupied” aside from the Denny’s location.
In its counterclaims, Inka stated it had agreed to pay MDC $80,119 in back rent and $69,881 in further damages, as well as $150,000 to a replacement tenant for improvements on the premises, but “settlement discussions abruptly ended.”
Both sides revealed email communications in their court filings.
MP Elko included an Aug. 11, 2020, message from the property manager, G2G Management Group LLC, which MP Elko claimed falsely represented Elko’s economy:
“Unfortunately the sales volume and local economy is still not strong enough for us to continue to keep the restaurant open as you can see from the P&L. We will honor our agreement and continue to pay the rent as amended but we will close the restaurant down this week,” stated G2G.
In its counterclaim, Inka and MDC included a Feb. 25, 2021, message from MP Elko’s director of leasing to another Denny’s franchise operator that said “This Denny's was run by a franchisee out of California that was not a strong operator to begin with, and threw in the towel when Covid hit. None of the other tenants in our center have left, in fact, many are doing better.”
The message said Elko “has one of the highest disposable incomes for eating out in the U.S., with the local economy fueled by the gold industry.” MP Elko offered to replace the carpet and repaint the building, as well as add an outdoor seating area.
The counterclaims went on to state that MP Elko’s calculation of damages for breach of contract were disproportionate to actual damages sustained; that MP Elko breached the contract’s covenant of good faith and fair dealing; and that the lease was no longer valid or enforceable because the underlying obligation was modified without consent.
After confidential negotiations the parties reached a settlement agreement in April.
U.S. District Court in Reno ordered the case be dismissed with prejudice on May 6, 2022, with each side paying its own attorney fees.
