Elko's legal community remembers Roger Stewart

ELKO – A fixture of the Elko County justice system for more than a quarter-century has died.

Elko County Public Defender Roger Stewart was found dead inside his home Monday by Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who was called to check on him.

Stewart was 73 at the time of his passing.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s office conducted a thorough investigation at Stewart’s residence. The initial investigation did not uncover any suspicious or criminal activity, the office reported.

The official cause of death is still under investigation and will be determined by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office over the next few weeks.

Stewart served as a Public Defender in Elko County for 27 years. He was scheduled to represent clients in Elko Justice Court and Elko District Court this week and into next week.

On Tuesday, colleagues within the legal community reflected on Stewart’s career and contributions to Elko’s Fourth Judicial Court following the news of his passing, extending their condolences and sympathies to his family and friends.

Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell, who worked with Stewart for several years, said his colleague would be “sorely missed. His impact will always be felt in my office.”

Stewart’s clients will also miss him, Pennell added.

“When I told one of Roger’s clients today that he had passed, the client cried and said that Roger gave him his time and respect, a gift that few others ever gave,” he said.

Elko District Judge and former Public Defender Kriston Hill paid tribute to Stewart. “It was an honor and a pleasure to work with Roger on a daily basis for almost 10 years.”

“His passing is a tremendous loss to the legal community,” she added. “Roger will be sorely missed.”

“Mr. Stewart was a staple in our legal community who dedicated his career to public service and he will be missed by many,” said Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram.

“Roger was a fixture in our community’s court system for three decades,” said Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist. “His dedication to and expertise in the legal profession will be deeply missed. Roger’s sudden passing has left the Elko Justice and Municipal Courts shocked and saddened.”

District Judge Mason Simons said he remembered his first job 17 years ago after moving to Elko and working in the Public Defender’s office with Stewart, Fred Lee and Fred Leeds. “They were great mentors to me.”

“In subsequent years, he appeared regularly in my courtroom in both Justice and District Court,” Simons continued. “He was the consummate professional with a calming presence in the courtroom, who was rarely gone and was always prepared. He will be sorely missed by my family and I and his colleagues at the Elko County Courthouse.”

District Judge Al Kacin recalled meeting Stewart in 1994 when he was a law clerk in Ely and Stewart worked for the Nevada State Public Defender. “I believe Roger became a Nevada lawyer in 1989, he said.”

“I saw right away that Roger truly cared about and zealously defended the constitutional rights of those he was appointed to represent,” Kacin continued. “While Roger was a tenacious advocate, he also discharged his ethical responsibility to the courts and opposing counsel without fail.”

In 1990, Kacin and Stewart moved to Elko and forged a professional relationship. “As a judge, I invariably appreciated having Roger in my courtroom. My appreciation stemmed not only from the fact Roger was one of the deans of Elko County’s public defense bar, he was also an interesting character.”

Colleagues reminisced about Stewart’s love for trivia and his extensive knowledge of multiple subjects. “Roger was always good for a witty joke or obscure sports fact,” Hill said.

“Roger’s unique and quirky sense of humor is inimitable and irreplaceable, as is he,” Soderquist said.

“Our courtrooms will never be the same without Mr. Stewart’s outgoing personality, his innate ability to turn any conversation into a trivia match, and his unrivaled charismatic way of interjecting accents into his arguments,” Ingram added.

Pennell remembered Stewart having “an immense intellect and knowledge of the law that was only surpassed by his encyclopedic knowledge of baseball and hockey trivia.”

Kacin described the attorney as a Renaissance man, who loved the British rock group The Who and wore the band’s logo neatly pinned on his signature plaid tie.

Stewart was a native of western Pennsylvania, bringing to Elko his love of bridge and Pittsburgh sports, Kacin said. “He was a walking encyclopedia of statistics for the Pittsburgh Pirates.”

As he entered the courtroom, Stewart’s arms were filled with legal documents and books, some of which were not on the topic of law, Kacin remembered.

“Roger was a polymath. I was never able to figure out the esoteric titles of most of the non-law books he carried into court. However, I never tired of trying,” Kacin said.

“Roger was mischievous and fun,” Simons added. “Full of random bits of knowledge and trivia that he loved to quiz others about in the halls ways of the courthouse, usually arcane baseball trivia.”

Stewart was an uncle, brother, father and grandfather. Pennell said he was “a proud father,” keeping pictures of his children and grandchildren all over his office.

The attorney also kept four car tires stacked in his office when Simons worked with Stewart. “I think they had just become part of the décor.”

“It makes me sad that Roger never had a chance to retire, to spend more time with his family that he loved to the moon and back, and spend more time doing the things that he loved,” Simons added.

Pennell praised Stewart’s commitment to the law throughout his professional life “making sure the Constitution was preserved and protected by holding the government accountable, that the voiceless had a voice in our justice system, and those suffering from mental health issues, addiction and trauma were connected with needed resources.”

Hill agreed. “Roger dedicated his life to defending the Constitution and protecting the rights of his clients. He had a brilliant legal mind and was one of the most zealous advocates I have encountered.”

“His legacy will endure because we will continue his fight for Justice that he never gave up on,” Pennell said.