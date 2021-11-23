Elko's weekend felony arrests

Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.

Michael J. Healy, 37, of Elko was arrested Nov. 20, 2021, at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $12,760

Kody M. Holland, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, at 3019 Idaho St. for residential burglary and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $21,140

Clayton L. Johnnie, 57, of Elko was arrested Nov. 20, 2021, at Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,500

Charles H. Long, 25, of Elko was arrested Nov. 21, 2021, at North Cedar Street and Mountain City Highway for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; resisting a public officer, and violation of probation.

Robert R. McEneny, 31, of Ryndon was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, on Frontage Road 54 for violation of probation, failure to dim headlamps, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, and driving without a driver’s license.

Brooke A. Schwoob, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, on the Interstate 80 exit 301 on-ramp for violation of probation.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

