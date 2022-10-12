Emotional testimony marks start of death-penalty trial

ELKO – Emotionally charged testimony marked the first day of the trial of a Winnemucca man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked in a fast food restaurant in Elko nearly two years ago.

Justin Mullis, 24, is charged with first degree murder, including attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and concealing or destroying evidence of the commission of a felony, a gross misdemeanor.

He was arrested on Nov. 2, 2020, one day after the fatal shooting of Kylee Leniz as she neared the end of her evening shift at the Idaho Street McDonald’s.

A search of the area by law enforcement later turned up a black duffle bag, similar to the one carried by the suspect, behind the Best Western Elko Inn, with clothing resembling that of the man in the video, including a baseball style-cap, black jacket, and camouflage bandana.

A still image of a man from surveillance video of the hallway was circulated by police as a potential suspect wearing a grey top.

The trial began Wednesday morning in Elko District Court Department 3 with Judge Mason Simon’s presiding, following two days of jury selection.

In opening arguments, Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram told jurors Mullis was later picked up at the Gold Dust Casino by Rebecca Whiteside. Mullis stayed overnight at her Spring Creek residence, where he disposed of a pair of white shoes in the trash.

The next morning Whiteside saw the surveillance photo and brought Mullis to the Elko Police Department where he was interviewed by law enforcement and arrested.

During his police interview, Mullis “initially denied involvement in Kylee’s death, but that changed,” Ingram said.

Mullis told investigators he had a gun, firing it earlier in the day near Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. That night as he walked from what was then the Red Lion Hotel and Casino parking lot and across the street, he said he didn’t see any cars or hear any noise, telling police “I have never lost my mind.” Then everything went gray.

What happened next came to him in a dream, Mullis said, recalling that he saw himself at the McDonald’s drive thru, saw a girl fall, saw himself and then he was gone.

“Justin also admitted to going to the Best Western. He admitted to changing his clothes, putting the bag over the fence behind the Best Western,” Ingram continued.

“He said that he was sorry. That he didn’t remember doing it. That it was all gray. He didn’t mean to. He didn’t have any intentions of hurting anybody. He said that he ended up killing an innocent child.”

Mullis told police that before the incident “he was angry. He was tired of being hurt and tired of being called a liar. He said everything made him so mad.”

As he made his way down the drive-through lane, Mullis said he began to hear the voice of his biological mother and was “burning up, angry.” He said as he looked in the first window he saw a reflection looking at him and then saw a girl fall. When police asked him what made her fall, he started “talking about things being gray.”

“Justin then said he killed a young innocent girl that was just trying to make money, trying to work, trying to fulfill her dreams,” Ingram said. When law enforcement asked him how he killed her, “Justin said that he was supposed to kill his mom. He saw her reflection."

Afterward, he said he gave the gun to a man in Elko. Leniz’s family offered a $500 reward for the murder weapon, a 9mm Hi-Point pistol with distractive “money grips.”

Ingram told jurors that Whiteside called police in May 2021 to report a gun was found in a shed on her property.

Tests run by the Washoe County Crime Lab’s weapons and firearms specialist on that weapon determined it was “the gun that fired the bullet” and the casing found on the floor under the drive-through window came from the same gun, Ingram said.

Dr. Julie Schrader, Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner assistant medical examiner, said Leniz was shot in the back, the bullet traveling through her vertebrae, spinal cord, lung and heart, stopping in her left breast.

Ingram said jurors would also hear the results of DNA analysis conducted at the Washoe County Crime Lab on Mullis’ shoes and the clothing, camouflage bandanna and a toothbrush found in the black bag that were all connected to Mullis.

Toward the end of the trial, jurors would also see and hear another conversation Mullis had with someone where he explained what happened that night. “This time no mention of a reflection, no mention of his mom, no mention of the replay, no mention of a dream.”

Ingram asked jurors to write the ending to the story that started nearly two years ago, “that you find Justin Mullis guilty of first degree murder.”

Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell told jurors that the story hinges upon “a single moment in time, what state of mind Justin has in that single moment in time, and the mental health issues that were plaguing him his entire life leading up to that moment.”

“What was going through Justin’s mind and what led to his mind operating the way it did,” he said. Pennell said Mullis was “born with shackles on his legs.”

Describing Mullis’ childhood, Pennell said he and his siblings were abused by his mother who was addicted to drugs. Calling her his “birth giver,” he grew up in and out of the foster care system.

“He was shackled from the moment he was born,” Pennell said. “It’s not only that history, but the science that tells you what kind of a history like this could do to a person’s ability to operate, think and function.”

Pennell said Mullis had undergone tests and a brain scan that shows “a consistency of what happened to Justin leading to a traumatic brain injury and explaining some of his actions.”

Mullis was diagnosed with mental illness, psychiatric disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder with complex trauma, major depressive disorder with psychotic features, generalized anxiety disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and borderline disorder with anti-social features.

“Those all affect somebody’s ability to regulate and control their emotions and their thinking,” Pennell said.

A neuropsychologist and a forensic psychologist would testify about the results and the effects trauma has on the brain. “You’ll also hear that the results of that brain scan are consistent with a traumatic brain injury, underdevelopment and other functioning problems.

Additionally, Pennell said jurors would learn about NFL players who sustain brain injuries that accumulate during their careers that create similar problems.

Evidence would also show that at the time of the incident, Mullis was operating under impulsive “hot thinking.” “You’ll also hear that about 25% of Justin’s brain is abnormal and limited in its function. Specifically those regions that control emotional reactions, the ability for someone to process information, the speed that they can do that, and the executive functions, which is the voice in their head, their conscience.”

Jurors would also hear about Mullis’ suicide attempt, Pennell said.

Considering people’s views on justice, Pennell said in this story, “accountability is justice.”

The purpose of the defense counsel’s presentation of evidence is not designed to be disrespectful to Leniz’s memory or her family, Pennell said, but rather to show that the State does not have enough evidence to convict Mullis for first degree murder.

“It’s really for you to sit objectively outside all of that and see the final chapter you will write doesn’t have the evidence to support a conviction for first degree murder. The evidence will not show that.”

First day testimony

After opening statements, Ingram called five witnesses Wednesday morning before lunch. They included Leniz’s mother Shannon Sanders, who told the court neither she nor her daughter knew Mullis.

Shift manager Jayme Smith, who was in the lobby area talking to Leniz, testified about seeing a man on their monitor walk up. He recalled Leniz walking to the window to take his order.

McDonald's Regional Manager Ana Martinez became emotional upon reviewing the security footage files in the courtroom. She told the court 14 cameras were inside and outside the restaurant. She provided clips to law enforcement from several cameras to identify the suspect.

Jurors and family of Kylee Leniz watched footage from cameras at the Idaho Street McDonald's that showed a man dressed in a dark colored jacket and light colored pants walk toward the drive-through window from a casino parking lot across the street.

Footage also showed the moment Leniz opened the window to speak to the man and then run quickly away out of the camera’s view.

Photographic evidence obtained by the Elko Police Department showed a single bullet casing lying on the floor just underneath the drive-through window inside the restaurant.

Later, the courtroom watched body cam footage from an Elko Police officer who arrived on the scene after other officers arrived. It caught glimpses of Smith pressing his jacket over Leniz’s wound to stop the bleeding.

The officer wiped his eyes as he testified about what he saw entering the fast food restaurant.

Members of Leniz’s family cried as the footage from both sources was shown in the courtroom.

The trial resumes on Thursday.