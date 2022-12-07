Escapee rescued from burning home during standoff in Winnemucca

A California jail escapee is back in custody after being pulled from a burning home in Winnemucca early Wednesday morning along with his girlfriend, who allegedly helped him escape.

According to Lassen County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Carney, Angelo Atencio escaped on Dec. 1, and law enforcement had been “working around the clock in what was essentially an all hands on deck manhunt.”

They investigated several leads and received information Tuesday night that Atencio, age 35, was currently hiding at a residence near Winnemucca. Lassen County detectives had already been in contact with deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and notified them of the address where Atencio was believed to be.

Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the residence and were able to confirm that Atencio and his girlfriend, Ashly Ward of Winnemucca, were inside. Atencio and Ward refused to exit the residence and a standoff ensued.

According to Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen, when deputies arrived they observed people run back into the residence. Another person indicated Atencio and Ward were inside.

Because they were believed to be armed and dangerous, and not complying with law enforcement’s orders to exit the residence, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office activated the Tri-County Special Response Team and a hostage negotiator from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

The hostage negotiator continued to speak to Antencio for several hours.

“At one point, we could see that a fire was started on the top floor of the residence,” said Allen.

The negotiations with Atencio to surrender continued for a couple more hours but he would not come out of the residence. The Special Response Team deployed tear gas into the residence, but Atencio and Ward moved to a different part of the house.

Eventually, the top floor of the residence became engulfed in flames.

“We could see at this time Atencio and Ward were in the basement and you could hear Ward frantically scream as the house began burning down,” said Allen.

A group of five SRT members initiated a rescue into the residence. They rescued Ward and then returned inside to rescue Atencio, all while the house was fully engulfed in flames.

“The SRT members acted heroically and unselfishly to save the lives of two people who were wanted on felony arrest warrants. This is an excellent demonstration from our deputies who put their own lives on the line for the lives of others,” Allen said.

Assisting during the incident were the Winnemucca Police Department, Lander County Sheriff’s Office, Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, Humboldt General Hospital EMS, Humboldt County Rural Fire Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Elko Police Department and Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.

Atencio was arrested on charges of fugitive from justice in another state, false imprisonment, kidnapping, first-degree arson, and attempted murder.

Ward was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice in another state. Two other Winnemucca residents were arrested on minor charges.