Elko Indian Colony
ELKO – A man was killed Wednesday morning in a shooting on the Upper Indian Colony.

The Elko County Sheriff’s office, which serves as the county coroner, responded to a call shortly before 5 a.m., according to Sheriff Jim Pitts.

Details of the shooting were not available Wednesday afternoon, but Pitts said there appeared to have been an altercation inside a home at the colony. One man shot another twice in the leg, and when he did not stop he was shot a third time in the chest.

Pitts said the case was being investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

A representative at the Elko BIA office referred the Free Press to a special agent in Phoenix, who was not available for comment.

The FBI did not respond to a request for information by press time Wednesday.

It was the second fatal shooting in the Elko area this summer. On the night of July 7, 33-year-old Bradley Smith was killed in a shootout when three intruders broke into his home on the west edge of town.

Two men have been arrested in that case and two “persons of interest” who are residents of the Elko Indian Colony are still being sought by law enforcement.

