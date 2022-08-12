Felony and gross misdemeanor arrest

Caleb T. Coyle, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 8, 2022, at 3600 Idaho St. for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,640

--

Mark V. Harris, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 5, 2022, at 370 Dove Creek Place for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

--

Cameron J. Hoadley, 29, of Wells was arrested Aug. 8, 2022, at 3380 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Richard C. Wolters III, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 8, 2022, at Ryndon Country Store for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Robert L. Casas, 45, of Elko was arrested Aug. 8, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a gross misdemeanor warrant for open or gross lewdness and contact with a minor or mentally ill person. Bail: $7,500

--

KC V. Yowell, 35, of Elko was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $11,285

--

Carlos J. Aguilar-Duran, 29, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at 1860 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Patricia M. Jones, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at Fifth and Cedar streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Myranda J. Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at Fifth and Cedar streets for three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $30,000

--

Jesse D. Rinaldo, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at Elm and Second streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jose L. Cardoza, 37, of Elko was arrested Aug. 10, 2022, at Elko County Jail for obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses and engaging in contractor business or submitting bid without a license. Bail: $11,140

--

Thomas D. Jordan IV, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Julie A. Lay-Webb, 48, of Elko was arrested Aug. 10, 2022, at Fourth and Juniper streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Craig W. Huff, 33, of Elko was arrested Aug. 11, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of battery by a prisoner. Bail: $40,000

--

Christopher J. Moore, 24, of Elko was arrested Aug. 12, 2022, at 610 S. 12th St. for coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $5,000