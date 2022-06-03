 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Police Log

Daniel C. Cox, 48, of Elko was arrested May 27, 2022, at the Elko Police Department for domestic violence battery with substantial bodily harm. Bail: $20,000

Jan. L. DeLauer, 73, of Elko was arrested May 30, 2022, at 337 W. Commercial St. for violating a stalking/harassment extended protective order. Bail: $10,000

James N. Little, 33, of Reno was arrested May 29, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Trescartes Avenue on a bench warrant, violation of probation, driving under the influence, failure to drive on right half of road, and failure to maintain lane.

Christopher O. Spence, 33, of Portland, Oregon was arrested May 27, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state.

Shantez T. Tipton, 23, of Elko was arrested May 30, 2022, on West Wendover Boulevard for fugitive felon from another state and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Richard C. Wolters III, 28, of Battle Mountain was arrested May 30, 2022, at the Clark County Detention Center on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight, and for violation of probation.

Andrew C. Cox, 21, of Idaho Falls was arrested May 31, 2022, in the 400 block of Railroad Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Steven A. Gomez, 39, of Elko was arrested May 31, 2022, on Interstate 80 for violation of probation, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver’s license, and displaying bogus registration, plate or title.

Joel R. Smith, 24, of Riverton, Wyoming was arrested May 31, 2022, in the 400 block of Railroad Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

KC V. Yowell, 25, of Elko was arrested May 31, 2022, at Summit Estates for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $5,355

Riley S. Bawcom, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested June 2, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and South Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Brandon L. Jude, 21, of Elko was arrested June 1, 2022, at Elko County Jail for defrauding an innkeeper of more than $1,200.

Clarissa R. Pulis, 23, of Elko was arrested June 1, 2022, at Elko County Jail for defrauding an innkeeper of more than $1,200.

Adan S. Galvan-Martinez, 21, of Ucon, Idaho was arrested June 2, 2022, on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and an ICE hold.

Jorge W. Lara, 37, of Elko was arrested June 2, 2022, at 438 S. Fifth St. for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

