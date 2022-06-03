Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Daniel C. Cox, 48, of Elko was arrested May 27, 2022, at the Elko Police Department for domestic violence battery with substantial bodily harm. Bail: $20,000

--

Jan. L. DeLauer, 73, of Elko was arrested May 30, 2022, at 337 W. Commercial St. for violating a stalking/harassment extended protective order. Bail: $10,000

--

James N. Little, 33, of Reno was arrested May 29, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Trescartes Avenue on a bench warrant, violation of probation, driving under the influence, failure to drive on right half of road, and failure to maintain lane.

--

Christopher O. Spence, 33, of Portland, Oregon was arrested May 27, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Shantez T. Tipton, 23, of Elko was arrested May 30, 2022, on West Wendover Boulevard for fugitive felon from another state and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Richard C. Wolters III, 28, of Battle Mountain was arrested May 30, 2022, at the Clark County Detention Center on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight, and for violation of probation.

--

Andrew C. Cox, 21, of Idaho Falls was arrested May 31, 2022, in the 400 block of Railroad Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Steven A. Gomez, 39, of Elko was arrested May 31, 2022, on Interstate 80 for violation of probation, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver’s license, and displaying bogus registration, plate or title.

--

Joel R. Smith, 24, of Riverton, Wyoming was arrested May 31, 2022, in the 400 block of Railroad Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

KC V. Yowell, 25, of Elko was arrested May 31, 2022, at Summit Estates for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $5,355

--

Riley S. Bawcom, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested June 2, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and South Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Brandon L. Jude, 21, of Elko was arrested June 1, 2022, at Elko County Jail for defrauding an innkeeper of more than $1,200.

--

Clarissa R. Pulis, 23, of Elko was arrested June 1, 2022, at Elko County Jail for defrauding an innkeeper of more than $1,200.

--

Adan S. Galvan-Martinez, 21, of Ucon, Idaho was arrested June 2, 2022, on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and an ICE hold.

--

Jorge W. Lara, 37, of Elko was arrested June 2, 2022, at 438 S. Fifth St. for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

