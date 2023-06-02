Britany N. Alexander, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested May 26, 2023, at 678 Smokey Plaza on a felony warrant for conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail $25,000

--

Kaileigh L. Estrella, 25, of Elko was arrested May 27, 2023, at 1660 Mountain City Highway for conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and three counts of selling, transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $200,000

--

Wilfredo H. Gomez, 36, of Hollister, Idaho was arrested May 27, 2023, at Cactus Pete’s on two counts of fugitive felon from another state.

--

Dess V. Lovato, 24, of Lakewood, Colorado was arrested May 28, 2023, at 1515 College Ave. for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Bail: $1,000

--

Shelbee L. Neace, 31, of Elko was arrested May 26, 2023, at North Fifth Street and Rocky Road for child abuse or neglect and reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property. Bail: $3,390

--

Eduardo Rivera, 30, of Elko was arrested May 29, 2023, at 1361 Rosewood Way for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. And on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,732.43

--

Matthew J. Smith, 31, of Elko was arrested May 26, 2023, at 345 W. Silver St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $5,000

--

Britany Tomes, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested May 26, 2023, at 678 Smokey Plaza on a felony warrant for conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail $50,000

--

Felela A. Tuli, 62, of Salt Lake City was arrested May 27, 2023, for open or gross lewdness and indecent or obscene exposure.

--

Saul D. Armendariz, 25, of Carlin was arrested May 30, 2023, at Fifth Street and Mary Lane for discharging a gun within a vehicle within a prohibited area, and discharging a gun where persons might be endangered. Bail: $22,500

--

Nathan J. Colgain, 45, of Reno was arrested May 30, 2023, at 12th and Silver streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and drug paraphernalia.

--

Ted Dennis, 26, of Halleck was arrested May 30, 2023, at 1309 Idaho St. on a gross misdemeanor warrant for abuse of an old or vulnerable person and domestic battery. Bail: $5,140

--

Bryan G. James, 44, of Elko was arrested May 31, 2023, at Hi-Discount Liquor for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Daniel W. Thoene, 46, of Salt Lake City was arrested May 30, 2023, at 3111 Mountain View Loop for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested May 31, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Todd S. Cook, 48, of West Bountiful, Utah was arrested May 31, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Danti Deaver, 22, of Las Vegas was arrested June 1, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Cameron A. Jackson, 29, of Sacramento was arrested June 1, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 for battery with use of a deadly weapon on a first responder, driver disobeying a peace officer endangering others, and driving under the influence. Bail: $71, 140