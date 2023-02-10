Anthony R. Bair, 34, of West Wendover was arrested Feb. 3, 2023, at 3085 Tibbets Blvd. for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and child endangerment. Bail: $5,000

--

Jose D. Del Rio Soto, 29, of Lehi, Utah was arrested Feb. 4, 2023, at Montego Bay Casino for committing a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment and attempting or conspiracy to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail: $15,000

--

Melissa N. Gallegos, 33, of Kearns, Utah was arrested Feb. 4, 2023, at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for battery with a deadly weapon and battery. Bail: $51,137

--

Joel S. Harvie, 54, of Aztec, New Mexico was arrested Feb. 5, 2023, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Stephen M. Paquette, 49, of Wells was arrested Feb. 3, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Secundino P. Seliz, 39, of Magna, Utah was arrested Feb. 4, 2023, at Montego Bay Casino for committing a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment and attempting or conspiracy to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail: $15,000

--

Michael D. Belcher, 30, of Carlin was arrested Feb. 6, 2023, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Kyle K. Martin, 31, of Lowell, Oregon was arrested Feb. 7, 2023, for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Joseph R. Berumen, 33, of Elko was arrested Feb. 9, 2023, on Lamoille Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,780

--

Michael D. Blakeman, 36, of Carlin was arrested Feb. 8, 2023, in Ely for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and on two bench warrants.

--

John T. Cluff, 35, of Elko was arrested Feb. 8, 2023, at 468 S. Fourth St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Hector G. Guerrero, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 8, 2023, at Tooele County Jail for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime; and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Melissa D. Marchand, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 8, 2023, in Ely for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, a bench warrant, duty upon damaging an unattended vehicle or other property, and inattentive driving.

--

Mark J. Martinez, 42, was arrested Feb. 8, 2023, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for attempting to destroy or conceal evidence, drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. $3,880

--

David E. Owens, 36, of Elko was arrested Feb. 8, 2023, at Norco Lane and 30th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000

--

Miguel Perez Jr., 25, of Phoenix was arrested Feb. 8, 2023, in West Wendover for attempted possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $6,345

--

Christopher N. Ahlin, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 9, 2023, for fugitive felon from another state.