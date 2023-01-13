Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Christopher J. Huff, 34, of Elko was arrested Jan. 8, 2023, at Ninth and Idaho streets for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000

--

Tyler S. Jackson, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 6, 2023, at White Pine County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Hailey E. Johnson, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 8, 2023, at Ninth and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

James R. Meranda, 37, of Price, Utah was arrested Jan. 7, 2023, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Kelli A. Miller, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 8, 2023, at 100 Trescartes Ave. for possession of stolen property $2,500 to $100,000, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $42,280

--

Ermesto Vasquez Jr., 40, of Elko was arrested Jan. 8, 2023, at Elko Inn and Suites for attempted burglary of a business. Bail: $20,000

--

Trevor D. Arts, 29, of Elko was arrested Jan. 9, 2023, on a felony warrant for two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000

--

Mario Mariscal-Magana, 37, of Fresno, California was arrested Jan. 9, 2023, on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Natalie Montano, 55, was arrested Jan. 10, 2023, in West Wendover for battery with a deadly weapon; discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle; and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $35,000

--

Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 31, of Elko was arrested Jan. 10, 2023, at 200 Ash St. on a felony warrant for domestic battery and battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $13,140

--

Anthony R. Bair, 34, of West Wendover was arrested Jan. 11, 2023, on a felony warrant for child abuse, neglect or endangerment. Bail: $15,000

--

Jennifer P. Hyde, 29, of Elko was arrested Jan. 11, 2023, at 2949 Sunflower St. for five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640

--

Austin W. Himmelman, 32, of Elko was arrested Jan. 12, 2023, at Elko County Jail on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500

--

Wade A. Knight Jr., 34, of Elko was arrested Jan. 12, 2023, at Elko County Jail on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500