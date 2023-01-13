Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christopher J. Huff, 34, of Elko was arrested Jan. 8, 2023, at Ninth and Idaho streets for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000

Tyler S. Jackson, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 6, 2023, at White Pine County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Hailey E. Johnson, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 8, 2023, at Ninth and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

James R. Meranda, 37, of Price, Utah was arrested Jan. 7, 2023, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

Kelli A. Miller, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 8, 2023, at 100 Trescartes Ave. for possession of stolen property $2,500 to $100,000, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $42,280

Ermesto Vasquez Jr., 40, of Elko was arrested Jan. 8, 2023, at Elko Inn and Suites for attempted burglary of a business. Bail: $20,000

Trevor D. Arts, 29, of Elko was arrested Jan. 9, 2023, on a felony warrant for two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000

Mario Mariscal-Magana, 37, of Fresno, California was arrested Jan. 9, 2023, on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.

Natalie Montano, 55, was arrested Jan. 10, 2023, in West Wendover for battery with a deadly weapon; discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle; and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $35,000

Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 31, of Elko was arrested Jan. 10, 2023, at 200 Ash St. on a felony warrant for domestic battery and battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $13,140

Anthony R. Bair, 34, of West Wendover was arrested Jan. 11, 2023, on a felony warrant for child abuse, neglect or endangerment. Bail: $15,000

Jennifer P. Hyde, 29, of Elko was arrested Jan. 11, 2023, at 2949 Sunflower St. for five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640

Austin W. Himmelman, 32, of Elko was arrested Jan. 12, 2023, at Elko County Jail on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500

Wade A. Knight Jr., 34, of Elko was arrested Jan. 12, 2023, at Elko County Jail on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500

