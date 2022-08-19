Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Joseph K. Bates, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at 1028 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

John D. Cardoso, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 14, 2022, at 595 Gentry Place for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140

--

Justin Hansen, 42, of Salt Lake City was arrested Aug. 14, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Casey J. Plaster, 27, of Elko was arrested Aug. 14, 2022, at First Street and Douglas Avenue for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $6,140

--

Christopher R. Prado, 42, of Fairfield, California was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at the Sagecrest Apartments parking lot for grand larceny and burglary of a business. Bail: $30,000

--

Casey J. Ross, 25, of Boulder City was arrested Aug. 12, 2022, at 730 10th St. on a felony warrant for three counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 14, and lewdness with a child younger than 14. Bail: $1,750,000

--

Triston H. Steinman, 24, of Washington, Utah, was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at 1076 Sixth St. in Wells for 38 counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana or concentrated cannabis, 38 counts of possessing a firearm without a serial number, and 38 counts of manufacturing or assembling a firearm without an issued serial number. Bail: $965,000

--

John P. Stratz, 31, of Elko was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at West Main and West Commercial streets for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $5,000

--

Dean C. Klemann Jr., 50, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested Aug. 15, 2022, at 1385 U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Albert L. Yava, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for obtaining control over a credit or debit card as security for debt. Bail: $5,000

--

Travis R. Elliott, 23, of Elko was arrested Aug. 16, 2022, at 1716 Stoneridge Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140

--

Mark R. Forcum, 29, of Elko was arrested Aug. 16, 2022, at 610 S. 12th St. for attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $120,000

--

Robert L. Pierce, 34, of Carlin was arrested Aug. 16, 2022, at 831 13th St. for coercion with force or threat of force, domestic battery by strangulation, and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $85,000

--

Sarina A. Shadduck, 32, of Elko was arrested Aug. 16, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $12,500

--

Trevor J. Johns, 32, of Philadelphia was arrested Aug. 17, 2022, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of marijuana or cannabis concentrate, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, driving under the influence, and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $8,945

--

August B. Johnson, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested Aug. 17, 2022, at 300 W. Wendover Blvd. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

--

Nathion R. Lewis, 45, of Elko was arrested Aug. 17, 2022, at 2 Arena Way for failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000

--

Rosaline Dietz, 54, of Elko was arrested Aug. 18, 2022, at 507 Scott Road for domestic battery and battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $23,140

--

Jesse M. Herbert, 31, of Elko was arrested Aug. 18, 2022, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Thomas J. Kraychir, 26, of Crescent Valley was arrested Aug. 18, 2022, for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

--

Gregory C. Martin, 50, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 18, 2022, at 2902 Fairway Drive for fugitive from another state.