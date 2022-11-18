Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Jason B. Allison, 39, of Battle Mountain was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, at Lander County Jail for felony child endangerment, two counts of battery, and on a criminal justice detainer.

Analexia S. Atkins, 19, of Elko was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, at Maverick Casino for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,000

David A. Pye, 58, of Minden was arrested Nov. 13, 2022, at U.S. Highway 93 and Hacienda Ranch Road on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state and for attempting to resist a public officer with use of a firearm, and failure to obey stop sign. Bail: $205,050

Brenda L. Rider, 58, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested Nov. 13, 2022, at Palace Parkway and Oak Creek Circle for battery on a protected person, resisting a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $21,055

James D. Smith, 57, of Las Vegas was arrested Nov. 12, 2022, at 851 Court St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $6,140

Codey G. Thompson, 28, of Fernley was arrested Nov 10, 2022, at 182 11th St. for two counts of battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim, and child endangerment. Bail: $15,000

Christopher G. Wilson, 42, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Thomas J. Kraychir, 23, of Crescent Valley was arrested Nov. 14, 2022, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Bail: $5,000

Delaney Peterson, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 14, 2022, at Southern Idaho Correctional Institution for violation of probation.

Hailie A. Romero, 22, of Elko was arrested Nov. 15, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $750

Braden R. Penny, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at White Pine County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Brevyn E. Raining Bird, 25, of Owyhee was arrested Nov. 18, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and failure to maintain control on highway. Bail: $100,115

Clinton G. Sandstrom, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation.

Aldric L. Shirley, 29, of Elko was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Jason E. Weston, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for four counts of destroying the property of another. Bail: $10,000