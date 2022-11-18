 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

  • 0
Police Log

Jason B. Allison, 39, of Battle Mountain was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, at Lander County Jail for felony child endangerment, two counts of battery, and on a criminal justice detainer.

--

Analexia S. Atkins, 19, of Elko was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, at Maverick Casino for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,000

--

David A. Pye, 58, of Minden was arrested Nov. 13, 2022, at U.S. Highway 93 and Hacienda Ranch Road on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state and for attempting to resist a public officer with use of a firearm, and failure to obey stop sign. Bail: $205,050

--

Brenda L. Rider, 58, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested Nov. 13, 2022, at Palace Parkway and Oak Creek Circle for battery on a protected person, resisting a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $21,055

People are also reading…

--

James D. Smith, 57, of Las Vegas was arrested Nov. 12, 2022, at 851 Court St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $6,140

--

Codey G. Thompson, 28, of Fernley was arrested Nov 10, 2022, at 182 11th St. for two counts of battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim, and child endangerment. Bail: $15,000

--

Christopher G. Wilson, 42, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Thomas J. Kraychir, 23, of Crescent Valley was arrested Nov. 14, 2022, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Bail: $5,000

--

Delaney Peterson, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 14, 2022, at Southern Idaho Correctional Institution for violation of probation.

--

Hailie A. Romero, 22, of Elko was arrested Nov. 15, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $750

--

Braden R. Penny, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at White Pine County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Brevyn E. Raining Bird, 25, of Owyhee was arrested Nov. 18, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and failure to maintain control on highway. Bail: $100,115

--

Clinton G. Sandstrom, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation.

--

Aldric L. Shirley, 29, of Elko was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jason E. Weston, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for four counts of destroying the property of another. Bail: $10,000

Target’s gross profit margin shrinking by hundreds of millions due to theft. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New trial ordered for former deputy

New trial ordered for former deputy

ELKO – A former Elko County Sheriff’s deputy will face a retrial on sexual assault and controlled substance charges stemming from a split verd…

Divorces

Divorces

Nov. 7Doughlas Ryan Holladay and Kymberlee Jae Holladay, married Jan. 3, 2017

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al KacinOct. 3Joseph Randal Berumen, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit to own or possess a firearm by a prohibit…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Congress sends its first marijuana bill to President Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News