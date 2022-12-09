Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Christopher S. Adams, 38, of Wells was arrested Dec. 3, 2022, at 411 10th St. for domestic battery with deadly weapon by strangulation, and second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $35,140

Jefferey J. Barnes, 43, of Paso Robles, California was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, in Salem, Oregon on a warrant for possessing a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person. Bail: $20,000

Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls was arrested Dec. 3, 2022, at 1709 Arrow Lane for attempted murder, kidnapping of a minor, sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery by strangulation. Bail: $710,000

Kevin L. Tooley, 57, of Salt Lake City was arrested Dec. 4, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93A for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, driving without a driver’s license, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, speeding 31-35 mph over limit, failure to yield right of way, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $4,935

Shane A. Johnson, 57, of West Wendover was arrested Dec. 5, 2022, at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. for communicating a bomb threat. Bail: $20,000

Crystal A. Mike-Pettet, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 5, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Martin Avenue for two felony counts of battery on a protected person, one gross misdemeanor count of child endangerment, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, stopping on highway, driving without a driver’s license, driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $47,215

Devin L. Fisher, 20, of Elko was arrested Dec. 6, 2022, at 837 Idaho St. for 11 felony counts of fraud by authorized holder of credit or debit card, and four misdemeanor counts of fraud by authorized holder of credit or debit card. Bail: $59,560

Tadessa R. Lessard, 28, of Elko was arrested Dec. 6, 2022, at the Elko parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Christopher N. Ahlin, 37, of Elko was arrested Dec. 7, 0222, at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Bryant W. Donahue, 35, of Elko was arrested Dec. 7, 2022, at Washoe County Jail for petit larceny and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Chad Gallegos, 40, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested Dec. 7, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for establishing a financial forgery lab, obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay prosecution, 12 counts of attempting to obtain or use another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, possessing personal documents or ID to commit forgery or counterfeit, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $288,390

Michael D. Hathaway, 41, of Delta, Utah was arrested Dec. 7, 2022, at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, owning a gun by a prohibited person, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $40,640

Casey C. Quigley, 28, of Sandy Valley was arrested Dec. 7, 2022, at Fourth and Commercial streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Lisa M. Scott, 42, of Elko was arrested Dec. 7, 2022, at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another.

Heidi A. Stevens, 35, of Wells was arrested Dec. 7, 2022, at 722 Fifth St. in Wells on three counts of felony child abuse, neglect or endangerment; domestic battery by strangulation; and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $125,000

Terrence D. Vittori, 29, of Layton, Utah was arrested Dec. 7, 2022, at Davis County Jail on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $10,000

Thorne E. Rawlinson, 38, of Ogden, Utah was arrested Dec. 8, 2022, at the Elko County Jail lobby for fugitive felon from another state.