Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Michael R. Olsen, 41, of Elko was arrested Sept. 17, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, failure to obey stop sign, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Cheyenne C. Ward, 27, of Sacramento was arrested Sept. 17, 2022, at 95 Spruce Road for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; felony possession of a controlled substance; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

Cody J. Kapphahn, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 19, 2022, at 1415 Mountain City Highway for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000

Rowena L. Numkena, 41, of Elko was arrested Sept. 20, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,640

Michael J. Tognarnelli, 40, of Carlin was arrested Sept. 20, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Jacob A. Braunschweig, 30, of Elko was arrested Sept. 20, 2022, at Washoe County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Kris E. Brown, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 20, 2022, at 737 Holiday Drive for fugitive felon from another state.

Gustavo M. Martinez, 47, of Elko was arrested Sept. 20, 2022, at Humboldt County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Christopher C. Suarez, 30, of Murray, Utah was arrested Sept. 21, 2022, at 1855 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and fugitive felon from another state.

Lindsey K. Thomson, 23, of Roy, Utah was arrested Sept. 21, 2022, at 1855 W. Wendover Blvd. for driver disobeying peace officer, felony possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving disregarding safety, driving without a driver’s license and speeding 11-15 mph over limit.

Kaylah S. Harris, 28, of Henderson was arrested Sept. 21, 2022, at Elko County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Halee A. Mehlbauer, 37, of Tooele, Utah was arrested Sept. 21, 2022, at 1200 Wendover Blvd. for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740

Jessica M. Saldana-Jacinto, 27, of Reno was arrested Sept. 21, 2022, at Carlin Conservation Camp for conspiracy to furnish alcohol to a state prisoner and furnishing an intoxicant to a city or county prisoner. Bail: $10,000