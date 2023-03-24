Ty Helfrich, 24, of Ely was arrested March 17, 2023, at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $2,500

Casey K. Kelly, 54, of Owyhee was arrested March 18, 2023, at 4383 Thomas Loop on five Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges.

Brandon L. Martinez, 28, of Elko was arrested March 19, 2023, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for conspiracy to attempt escape by a felony prisoner. Bail: $5,000

Richard K. Martinez, 28, of West Valley, Utah was arrested March 19, 2023, at 3044 S. Independence on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and burglary of a structure. Bail: $25,000

Wyatt J. Mowray, 27, of Elko was arrested March 17, 2023, at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation.

Hailey S. Thomas, 28, of Elko was arrested March 17, 2023, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

Johnathan F. Madrid, 24, of Wells was arrested March 20, 2023, for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 29, of Carlin was arrested March 20, 2023, at 791 10th St. for possession of burglary tools and possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $22,500

David E. Owens, 36, of Elko was arrested March 20, 2023, at 1575 Lamoille Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

Lanna D. Walthers, 61, of Spring Creek was arrested March 20, 2023, in Elko District Court on a drug court hold.

Kyle D. Warren, 54, of Oxnard, California was arrested March 20, 2023, at Golden Gate Petro for possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000

Karl K. Ahquin, 29, of Elko was arrested March 21, 2023, at 1107 Court St. for possession of stolen property. Bail: $20,000

Cody J. Boileau, 33, of Elko was arrested March 21, 2023, at 1400 Midnight Way for felony child neglect. Bail: $100,000

Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested March 22, 2023, at Thunderbird Motel for burglary, three counts of possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Talon S. Jones, 30, of Fernley was arrested March 22, 2023, at the Fifth Street Bridge on a gross misdemeanor warrant for destroying property. Bail: $2,500

Blake M. McCallum, 60, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested March 22, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Fawn L. Bear, 25, of Elkow ws arrested March 23, 2023, at Elko Inn for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Rachel D. Gaherty, 24, of Elko was arrested March 23, 2023, at 1111 Idaho St. for possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Dion M. Larue, 43, of Elko was arrested March 23, 2023, at Argenta Avenue and Bluffs Drive for possession of a stolen vehicle, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, driving with suspended driver’s license, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Jason R. Merkley, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested March 23, 2023, at 644 Hayland Drive for domestic battery and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $8,140