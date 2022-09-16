Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Charlotte R. Froncak-Ruiz, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested Sept. 11, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Christian O. Garcia-Saucedo, 26, of Elko was arrested Sept. 9, 2022, at Great Basin Granite for taking or possession vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $2,500

--

Lillian R. Honeycutt, 42, of Rohnert Park, California was arrested Sept. 10, 2022, at Argent Avenue and Mountain City Highway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,780

--

Taylor R. Miller, 31, of Elko was arrested Sept. 11, 2022, at 2110 Pinion Road for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,000

--

Armando Sanchez, 25, of Elko was arrested Sept. 9, 2022, at 1021 Court St. for violation of probation, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

--

Jacob W. Toombs, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 9, 2022, at Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

--

Shawn A. Jeffers, 40, of Elko was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, license plates improperly displayed, two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a hypodermic device, and three counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $45,445

--

Kaylee A. Sharlow, 26, of Elko was arrested Sept. 14, 2022, at 458 Gypsum Drive on a felony warrant for two counts of battery by a prisoner, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jordan S. Largey, 20, of Provo, Utah was arrested Sept. 15, 2022, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Susan M. Peterson, 41, of Atascadero, California was arrested Sept. 15, 2022, at Weber County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.