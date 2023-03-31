Robert L. Aviles, 39, of Montello was arrested March 25, 2023, at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession of a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Tyler S. Jackson, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested March 26, 2023, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Nicholas A. Correa, 31, of Bluffdale, Utah was arrested March 27, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 in Wells for possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing stolen property worth $25,000 to $100,000, and two counts of possession of hypodermic device. Bail: $62,280

--

Paul G. Forgnone III, 48, of Elko was arrested March 27, 2023, at 695 Castle Rock for domestic battery by strangulation and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $30,000

--

Cindy Lorn, 38, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested March 27, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 in Wells for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $5,000

--

Troy M. Stevens, 51, of North Ogden, Utah was arrested March 27, 2023, at Ninth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Lawrence M. Baysinger, 33, of Battle Mountain was arrested March 29, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Nicolas C. Calixto-Aguirre, 42, of Tooele, Utah was arrested March 29, 2023, for felony child abuse or neglect, and lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $350,000

--

Devin L. Fisher, 20, of Elko was arrested March 29, 2023, on a drug court hold.

--

Davy L. Moody III, 45, of Carlin was arrested March 31, 2023, at 125 W. Bush St. for burglary, misdemeanor assault, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $23,420

--

David E. Vaughan, 64, of West Wendover was arrested March 30, 2023, at 505 N. Tibbets Blvd. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000