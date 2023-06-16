Kaydin V. Andreason, 23, of Kearns, Utah was arrested June 10, 2023, southeast of Montello for fugitive felon from another state.

--

LaDora E. Garcia, 38, of Elko was arrested June 11, 2023, at 2065 Idaho St. on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

--

Adam C. Jones, 32, of Elko was arrested June 10, 2023, at 116 Seventh St. on a warrant for abuse of an old or vulnerable person. Bail: $50,000

--

James W. Matheson, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested June 10, 2023, at Silver and Third streets for coercion with force or threat of force, and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $23,140

--

Sean M. Moore, 21, of Wells was arrested June 9, 2023, for sexual assault against a child younger than 14, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault against a victim younger than 16. Bail: $1,990,000

--

Jason Urban, 36, of Elko was arrested June 10, 2023, on Indian View Heights for impersonating a public officer. Bail: $5,000

--

Eric W. Whitney, 31, of Elko was arrested June 9, 2023, at 340 Commercial St. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; felony possession of a controlled substance; resisting a public officer; and violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Emily A. Oberg, 26, of Castle Dale, Utah was arrested June 12, 2023, on warrants for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $50,990

--

Zachary S. Pawlik, 28, of Elko was arrested June 12, 2023, on a felony warrant for aggravated stalking. Bail: $100,000

--

Cayla M. Quinonez, 24, of Elko was arrested June 13, 2023, at Carlin Court and South Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $27,475

--

David G. Hoot, 60, was arrested June 14, 2023, at Interstate 80 and State Route 278 for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without a driver’s license, no proof of insurance, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $12,214

--

Mark Munoz, 51, of Salt Lake City was arrested June 14, 2023, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

--

Brad S. Blackner, 43, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested June 16, 203, at 100 Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery with deadly weapon by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Patrick E. Orona, 24, of Battle Mountain was arrested June 15, 2023, at White Pine County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.