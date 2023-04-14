Jose Morales, 36, of Kearns, Utah was arrested April 8, 2023, at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500

Manuel P. Orozco Jr., 27, of Elko was arrested April 9, 2023, at 2520 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Zachary S. Pawlik, 28, of Elko was arrested April 8, 2023, for assault with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driving under the influence, two counts of failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to pass safely. Additional charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm were added on April 9. Bail: $161,725

Cindy A. Robles, 36, of Elko was arrested April 8, 2023, at 131 Copper St. for felony child endangerment and driving under the influence. Bail: $21,140

Kayla M. Harrelson, 21, of Elko was arrested April 10, 2023, at Colt and Winchester drives for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Michael M. Melendez, 25, of Elko was arrested April 10, 2023, at 610 S. 12th St. for domestic battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Nicholas G. Davila, 33, of Laytonville, California was arrested April 11, 2023, on Interstate 80 for conspiracy to possess, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Joni G. Feragen, 59, of Elko was arrested April 11, 2023, at 5244 Express Drive for four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $82,855

Cierra S. Jones, 23, of Elko was arrested April 11, 2023, at 1448 Silver St. on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Robert A. Ramsey, 48, of Elko was arrested April 11, 2023, on a felony warrant for attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others. Bail: $40,000

Derek R. Goff, 36, of Elko was arrested April 14, 2023, at 837 Idaho St. for fighting or challenging to fight, resisting a public officer, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Nichole A. Lane, 35, of Elko was arrested April 14, 2023, at 837 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance; harboring, concealing or aiding a gross misdemeanor offender; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $8,640

Jessica R. Newberry, 38, of Ontario, Oregon was arrested April 13, 2023, at Malheur County Jail for possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Jerrahd L. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested April 13, 2023, on State Route 228 for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $50,000