Kelvin Ayala, 26, of Elko was arrested June 25, 2023, at 345 Idaho St. for two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon. Bail: $900,000

Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested June 25, 2023, at 121 Court St. for burglary and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $360,000

Nathan R. Cortez, 18, of Elko was arrested June 24, 2023, at Fifth and Silver streets for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, conspiring to possession a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $500,710

Dylan A. Davis, 29, of Colorado Springs was arrested June 23, 2023, in Denver on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,500

Anthony J. Dohrmann, 48, of Weiser, Idaho was arrested June 25, 2023, at Errecart Boulevard and Front Street for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $53,195

Blaine H. Duggins, 34, of Elko was arrested June 24, 2023, at 185 Idaho St. for possession of stolen property and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

Joshua A. Haas, 31, of Elko was arrested June 24, 2023, at 485 S. Fifth St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

James C. Hogan, 62, of Elko was arrested June 25, 2023, at 121 Court St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and forged instruments or bills. Bail: $120,000

Christopher J. Huff, 34, of Elko was arrested June 23, 2023, at Elko County Jail on a state prison hold.

Shauna E. Johnson, 31, of Elko was arrested June 25, 2023, at 121 Court St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Marcus R. Swallow, 35, of Clinton, Utah was arrested June 24, 2023, at Elko County Jail for three counts of selling, transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance; and three counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act. Bail: $450,000

Lillian H. Fueston, 21, of Elko was arrested June 27, 2023, at 6758 Arthur Ave. for felony child abuse, neglect or endangerment. Bail: $300,000

Shantez T. Tipton, 24, of Elko was arrested June 26, 2023, at 6758 Arthur Ave. for felony child abuse, neglect or endangerment, and fugitive felon from another state. Bail: $300,500

James J. Cook, 52, of Las Vegas was arrested June 27, 2023, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession of visual pornography of a person younger than 16. Bail: $100,000

Antwone E. Bautista, 19, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2023, at 1810 Winchester Drive for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and failure to keep right passing vehicle from opposite direction. Bail: $102,560

Nichole A. Lane, 36, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2023, at Elko Justice Court on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000